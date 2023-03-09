Power Grid wins bid to establish inter-state transmission system in Rajasthan

The scope of the project includes setting up a 765kV D/C transmission line along with associated line bays in Rajasthan.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. has received the Letter of Intent (LoI) for setting up an inter-state transmission system in Rajasthan.

It has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) to establish an inter-state transmission system for 'transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part-E on a build, own, operate, and maintain (BOOM) basis'.

Last week, Power Grid emerged as the successful bidder for two projects in Chhattisgarh. Based on tariff competitive bidding, it would establish an inter-state transmission system for two projects on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) basis.

The first project in Chhattisgarh involves a Western region expansion scheme for setting up a 400kv D/C transmission line and bay extension works at two existing substations. The second project includes bay extension work and the creation of 220kv voltage at two existing substations.

The board of directors of the state-owned power infrastructure company on March 6 approved a total investment of Rs 4,071 crore for two projects— the Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XXIX (ERES-XXIX) and the transmission system for the Kurnool wind energy zone/solar energy zone.

The company informed the bourses that the estimated cost for the ERES-XXIX is Rs 524.04 crore and is scheduled to be commissioned by November 2025. The estimated cost for the transmission system is Rs 3,546.94 crore and the same is to be commissioned by November next year.

Shares of Powergrid Corporation are trading 0.79 percent lower at Rs 226.25.