Don't get anxious about the sharp fall in Power Grid shares

By Hormaz Fatakia

Mini There may be $28 million pouring into stock soon.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation are down over 8% in the last five trading sessions. However, the tide may turn in favour of the patient shareholders soon.

According to a study from Edelweiss Alternate Research, Power Grid's weightage in the Nifty CPSE index will increase by 1.3 percent, resulting in inflows worth $28 million into the stock. The Nifty CPSE index is an index of stocks of select government companies.

Indices undergo two quarterly rebalances and two semi-annual rejigs. The next one is scheduled for September 29 and will be effective from September 30.

As part of its six-monthly rejig, the Nifty 50 index will see the exit of Shree Cement, while Adani Enterprises will become the latest entrant to the 50-stock benchmark index.

The stock of Power Grid crashed to a 52-week low on Friday after reports said that it may have to buy the shares of Power Finance Corporation's (PFC) from Rural Electrification Corporation (REC). This would have put Power Grid into a business i.e. financing power projects, which it has no experience or expertise in.

Analysts at the broking firm Jeffries warned that the company's dividend yield may drop to four percent from six percent.

However, the Power Ministry rejected the proposal sparking a relief rally taking the stock from Rs 176 to over Rs 200 apiece in two days.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pazq0Zbl5S8

Now, that the fears of Power Grid becoming a financier is behind, the the company's prospects may start to look a lot better.

In a note released before the surfacing of the REC news, JPMorgan, which has an "Overweight" rating on the stock, cited the management's track record of beating its own guidance. In a note dated August 11, the analysts also said that they expect better cash flow leading to better dividends for shareholders.

Out of the 25 analysts that track the stock, 19 have a "buy" recommendation, five say "hold", while one has a "sell" recommendation.

Power Grid is spending big money on expanding its capacity in everything from more transmission lines in some states, as well as those that go across state borders. It is also investing in creating more battery storage infrastructure.