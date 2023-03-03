Power Grid Corporation wins bid for 2 projects in Chhattisgarh

The stock of Power Grid settled at Rs 222.10 per share, up nearly 0.8 percent, when the market closed.

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Friday, said it has won the bid under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish an inter-state transmission system for two projects in Chhattisgarh.

In an exchange filing, the company, said, "It is to inform you that Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has been declared as a successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the following 2 (two) projects on Build, Own Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) basis."

The two projects include Western Region Expansion Scheme- XXVII (WRES-XXVII), & Western Region Expansion Scheme- XXVIII (WRES-XXVIII) & XXIX (WRES-XXIX).

The first project comprises the establishment of a 400kV D/C transmission line passing through the state of Chhattisgarh and bays extension works at 2 existing sub-stations. While the second project comprises bays extension works including the creation of 220kV voltage at 2 existing sub-stations in the state of Chhattisgarh, the company revealed.

Power Grid further said it received Letters of Intent (LoIs) on March 2023.

In January, the company reported a nearly 11 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,645.34 crore in the December quarter compared to the same quarter last year.