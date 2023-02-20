Power Grid Corporation bags five electricity transmission projects through competitive bidding route

One of the projects involves the establishment of 765kV D/C Transmission lines passing through the western state.

State-owned Power Grid Corporation announced on Friday, February 17 that it has bagged five inter-state electricity transmission projects through a tariff-based competitive bidding route.

As per the BSE filing, Power Grid Corporation will establish the inter-state transmission system for the said projects on a build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.

The company also listed out the projects it won in the bidding. The first project is the Transmission Network Expansion in Gujarat associated with the integration of RE projects from the Khavda potential RE zone. The project involves the establishment of 765kV D/C Transmission lines passing through the western state.

The second project is Inter-regional ER-WR Interconnection which comprises the establishment of 400kV D/C Transmission lines traversing through the states of Orissa and Chhattisgarh.

The third project won in the bidding is the establishment of Khavda Pooling Station-2 (KPS2) in Khavda RE Park. The project consists of the establishment of a new 765/400kV GIS in the place.

The fourth project is the Transmission scheme for the evacuation of 4.5GW RE injection at Khavda PS under Phase II- Part B. The project comprises the establishment of 765kV D/C Transmission lines passing through Gujarat.

The Fifth project involves a Transmission scheme for the evacuation of 4.5GW RE injection at Khavda PS under Phase II- Part C. The project comprises the establishment of a new 765/400kV substation at Ahmedabad and bays extension work at Navsari in Gujarat. Also, 765kV D/C Transmission lines will be spread across the state.

State-owned Power Grid Corporation earlier posted a nearly 11 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,645.34 crore in the December quarter compared to a year ago. Also, the total income of the company rose to Rs 11,530.22 crore in the quarter from Rs 10,723.61 crore in the same period a year ago.

-With PTI inputs