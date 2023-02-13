Power Finance Corporation Q3 Results | Profit rises 7.8% to Rs 3,860 crore on higher revenue

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Power Finance Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 141.40, down by Rs 4.35, or 2.98 percent on the BSE.

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday reported a 7.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 3,860 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 3,582 crore. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 4,893.91 crore in the October-December quarter of FY22.

In the December quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 19,662.65 crore during the period under review, against Rs 19,213.69 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The board also approved a third interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share, bringing the cumulative interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 to Rs 8.75 per share.

The net interest income (NII) of the company declined 7.1 percent YoY to Rs 7,218.6 crore against Rs 7,773.2 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

The consolidated loan asset book crossed Rs 8 lakh crore. The loan asset book as on December 31, 2022, stood at Rs 8,04,526 crore.

The consolidated disbursements crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark at Rs 1,06,875 crore for the nine months period in FY23 (April-December 2022) and registered an increase of 28 percent versus 9M'22 (April-December 2021). This reflects PFC group's robust business performance, a company statement said.

The synergies in the resolution of stressed assets have led to Gross NPA (bad loan) ratio falling below 4 percent, from 5.55 percent in 9M'22 to 3.91 percent in 9M'23.

The consolidated Net NPA (bad loan) ratio saw a 71 basis points reduction from 1.86 percent in 9M'22 to 1.15 percent in 9M'23. This is the lowest ever Net NPA ratio on a consolidated basis, it stated.

On the distribution side, till date, the PFC group has collectively sanctioned Rs 1,02,831 crore and disbursed Rs 28,179 crore under Late Payment Surcharge Rules. The sanctioned amount will be disbursed in a phased manner through Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) ranging from 12 to 48 months.

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), so far, action plan for 11 states -- Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Puducherry, and Punjab -- with PFC has been approved, it stated.