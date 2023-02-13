Power Finance Corporation Q3 Results | Profit rises 7.8% to Rs 3,860 crore on higher revenue

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Power Finance Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 141.40, down by Rs 4.35, or 2.98 percent on the BSE.
State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday reported a 7.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 3,860 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Flights to small cities and towns in India likely to become more expensive
Feb 13, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
ZoomedOut: Here's why market cap is not in a lending bank’s calculus
Feb 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West
Feb 11, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Real Estate Trends — What this year has on the cards in commercial space
Feb 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 3,582 crore. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 4,893.91 crore in the October-December quarter of FY22.
In the December quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 19,662.65 crore during the period under review, against Rs 19,213.69 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
Also Read: Naukri parent Info Edge (India) slips into red, posts Q3 loss of Rs 116.5 crore on impairment
The board also approved a third interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share, bringing the cumulative interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 to Rs 8.75 per share.
The net interest income (NII) of the company declined 7.1 percent YoY to Rs 7,218.6 crore against Rs 7,773.2 crore in the same period previous fiscal.
The consolidated loan asset book crossed Rs 8 lakh crore. The loan asset book as on December 31, 2022, stood at Rs 8,04,526 crore.
The consolidated disbursements crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark at Rs 1,06,875 crore for the nine months period in FY23 (April-December 2022) and registered an increase of 28 percent versus 9M'22 (April-December 2021). This reflects PFC group's robust business performance, a company statement said.
Also Read: Puravankara Q3 net profit at Rs 21 crore, records highest ever sale value of Rs 796 crore
The synergies in the resolution of stressed assets have led to Gross NPA (bad loan) ratio falling below 4 percent, from 5.55 percent in 9M'22 to 3.91 percent in 9M'23.
The consolidated Net NPA (bad loan) ratio saw a 71 basis points reduction from 1.86 percent in 9M'22 to 1.15 percent in 9M'23. This is the lowest ever Net NPA ratio on a consolidated basis, it stated.
On the distribution side, till date, the PFC group has collectively sanctioned Rs 1,02,831 crore and disbursed Rs 28,179 crore under Late Payment Surcharge Rules. The sanctioned amount will be disbursed in a phased manner through Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) ranging from 12 to 48 months.
Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), so far, action plan for 11 states -- Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Puducherry, and Punjab -- with PFC has been approved, it stated.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!