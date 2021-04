Positive on TechM, HCL Tech; Dr Lal Pathlabs, says Mehraboon Irani

The IT story is very much intact, said Mehraboon Irani, MD and CEO at Gini Gems Consultants on Wednesday, while adding that the valuations on IT stocks are getting redefined. This sector, along with pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals looks an interesting bet to invest in, Irani further added.

“In the frontline stocks, I would go with Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies. Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) remain great bets. For the moment, the upside could be limited.”

On diagnostic companies, Iran said, “The story is very good, expensive. If I have to select one with clear disclosure, I would go with Dr Lal Pathlabs.”

He also likes Metropolis Healthcare.

For more, watch the video...