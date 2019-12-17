Positive on Tata Steel, JSPL as cyclical tailwinds in steel sector too strong to ignore: ICICI Securities

Once US and China sign the trade deal, the biggest beneficiary of this positive global development would be metal sector. Apart from the trade truce between the two strongest economies, another positive case that stands strong for the metals were their current valuations, according to brokerage ICICI Securities. The brokerage in its recent report said that steel sector will be more constructive in calendar year 2020 (CY20).

"On the cycle turn (data have turned more prospective), as loss probability reduces and return on equity (RoE) expectations start to scale towards 8-9 percent, the bottom cycle P/B metric of 0.5x will give way to 1x P/B allowing significant upside in most names, said the brokerage."

It further added that the valuations of the steel stocks have bottomed out. Most of the stocks have returned 30-50 percent after testing P/B of 0.5x or below. Also, the steel demand estimates of China have progressively increased through the course of the year, there are many demand levers yet under-utilized which justifies 2 to 5 percent positive steel demand estimate for CY20.

The brokerage expects that the steel demand outlook to be positive in China to the extent of 5 percent assuming that the government will strongly promote gains in fixed-asset investment. Also, region-wise capacity replacement in China will increase the production in CY20.

ICICI Securities maintains a positive stance on Tata Steel and Jindal Steel and Power for the next year given iron ore disruption in India.