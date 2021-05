Tata Motors’ operationally strong earnings were in line with the street expectations. The company’s management is cautious owing to supply-side issues and rising raw material costs.

Sector experts are of the view that Tata Motors have the potential to drive growth going ahead.

Aditya Makharia, Senior Analyst-Automobiles of HDFC Securities is positive on the prospects for Jaguar-Land Rover (JLR).

“Tata Motors has a lot of growth drivers ahead for it. There are several triggers which are yet available for this company,” Makharia told CNBC-TV18.

He expects a double-digit growth, 15 percent plus volumes at JLR for next year.

“Near-term could be a little volatile but second-half onwards things should start looking much better,” he said.