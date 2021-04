Nischal Maheshwari, CEO Institutional Equities and Advisory, Centrum Broking is turning positive on the commercial vehicle (CV) industry.

“We are seeing improvement in the CV space for the last eight-nine months. So we are positive on the CV cycle. We believe Ashok Leyland to be a top pick out there. Our pecking order is CV, four-wheelers and then two-wheelers,” he told CNBC-TV18.

IT space still continues to have strong value, Maheshwari said.

“Every quarter we are seeing upgrades happening as far as the earnings are concerned. Yes, there has been a temporary dip, we are seeing the sell-off across the world as far as IT is concerned.”

We continue to be overweight on IT with Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro as top picks, he added.

“But at least for a few more quarters, the upgrades continue to happen and we continue to be overweight on IT. Our top picks remain to be HCL Technologies, Infosys and Wipro.”

Maheshwari believes people are finding some hiding spaces and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) is one of them.

“We are seeing some amount of buying happening ahead of current quarterly results in ITC. I believe ITC definitely has a very strong value proposition out there,” he said.

