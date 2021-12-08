Positive on Aarti Industries, Sona BLW Precision: Mayuresh Joshi

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Mayuresh Joshi of William O'Neil shared his perspective on stocks like Aarti Industries, Sona BLW Precision, Paytm and Nykaa.

Mayuresh Joshi of William O'Neil is positive on Aarti Industries and Sona BLW Precision.

“Aarti Industries is one interesting story that is coming very close to its pivot of Rs 990, which makes a good entry point, so from Rs 990 to almost Rs 1,010-1,020 levels,” he said.

“Sona BLW Precision is making its base and its pivot near Rs 775. What they are probably doing in terms of their EV product profile, is very encouraging,” he said.

He believes one probably need to give some time to the stock after an initial public offering (IPO) is listed - its called an IPO base structure. Paytm hasn’t fulfilled most of its criteria so he will let it pass .

He believes that as Nykaa’s IPO based structure gets created, the base it has created – Rs 2,000-2,050 at the lower end and Rs 2,400 at the higher end - is where the movement of the stock might happen over the next few weeks.

The quarter numbers ending December will be extremely critical for Aurobindo Pharma, he said.

