Poonawalla Fincorp shares rise after disbursements more than double in March quarter and FY23

81 percent of the overall disbursements came from the Direct Digital program (DDP), which is a substantial jump from 24 percent during the same period last year.

Poonawalla Fincorp has sees disbursements more than double during the March quarter on a standalone basis.

Total disbursements during the quarter rose to Rs 6,370 crore, the highest ever figure for the company in its history. On a year-on-year basis, disbursements were up 151 percent, while they rose 89 percent on a sequential basis.

For financial year 2023, total disbursements were up 109 percent to nearly Rs 15,750 crore. Assets under management grew by 37 percent from last year and 16 percent when compared to the December quarter to Rs 16,120 crore. AUMs saw growth despite a sharp reduction in the discounted loan book. Discounted on-book has been reduced to nearly Rs 625 crore as of March 31, 2023.

The company expects asset quality to improve further with gross and net NPA projected to be below 1.55 percent and 0.85 percent respectively for the quarter that ended on March 31. The company is aiming for net NPA to be below 1 percent, according to the management's Vision 2025.

"We continued strong growth momentum during Q4FY23 by achieving highest-ever quarterly disbursement through 100 percent organic route, highest-ever customer acquisition with best-in-class asset quality and continue to have amongst the lowest cost of funds," the company said in a statement.

"This sets us on course to achieve the stated Vision 2025 on a standalone basis with focus on growth, asset quality and profitability," the statement said.

The company continues to have liquidity of approximately ₹ 3,000 crore as on March 31, 2023.

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp are trading 2 percent higher at Rs 296.75. The stock is down 2 percent so far this year.