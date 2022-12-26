Poonawalla Fincorp shares gain the most in seven months after Motilal Oswal projects 27% upside

Motilal Oswal's price target implies a potential upside of close to 28 percent from Friday's closing levels.
Poonawala Fincorp is an NBFC engaged in consumer and small business financing in personal loans loans to professionals, business loans, SME loans, pre-owned car finance, medical equipment loans and auto lease segments.
It operates across 21 States with a lean branch network and standalone assets under management of Rs132 billion as of September 2022. The NBFC, formerly known as Magma Fincorp, was acquired by the Poonawalla Group in May 2021 for Rs 35 billion.
Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp are trading 11.6 percent higher at Rs 274.65.