Polyplex shares rebound from 52-week low with their best day in nine months

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 18, 2023 6:21:15 PM IST (Published)

Polyplex Corporation Ltd also witnessed a jump in volume as more than 22.13 lakh shares changed hands on NSE.

Shares of Polyplex Corporation jumped over 13 percent on the BSE in intraday trade to hit the session’s high at Rs 1,695 per piece on Wednesday, marking the biggest single-day gain for the stock in over 9 months.


Polyplex Corporation Ltd. also witnessed a jump in volume as more than 22.13 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE on Wednesday compared to the last three-week average daily volume of 74,123 shares. On the BSE, a total of 1.37 lakh shares were traded.

The container and packaging company’s shares recently hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,463.3 per piece on the BSE on December 23, 2022. In less than four weeks, the company’s shares have zoomed almost 16 percent to hit their maximum gain in a day over the last nine months.

Polyplex Corporation is a small-cap company and has the seventh-largest capacity of polyester (PET) film in the world.

In the September quarter, the company’s net profit increased 19.76 percent to Rs 115.02 crore from Rs 96.04 crore in the same quarter last year. The net sales surged 35 percent YoY to Rs 2,089.29 crore from Rs 1,547.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Polyplex’s EBITDA rose 18.33 percent in the September quarter to Rs 327.32 crore from Rs 276.61 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its earnings per share (EPS) advanced to Rs 36.64 from Rs 30.59 in the same quarter a year ago.

Polyplex Corporation's shares ended 11.7 percent higher at Rs 1,672.80 per share on Wednesday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
