Polyplex Corporation shares tumble towards their 52-week low, have halved from their peak

Today's intraday low is exactly a 50 percent cut from the stock's 52-week high of Rs 2,870, which it scaled in April last year.

Shares of packaging film products maker Polyplex Corporation Ltd plunged by more than 3 percent to trade near a 52-week low on Wednesday in line with decline in stocks of leading packaging players.

The stock made an intraday low of Rs 1,435 on Wednesday, just shy of its 52-week low of Rs 1,415.1, which it hit on February 15.

The stock has declined by more than 10 percent this month amid concerns over demand disruptions in the overseas market and excess supply situation faced by the BOPP and BOPET industry.

Last week, Polyplex Corporation reported a 72 percent decline in net profit for the December quarter of the current financial year to Rs 84.10 crore compared to Rs 305.28 crore a year ago due to higher fixed costs, primarily utilities costs and the impact of inflation.

Its revenue from operations was marginally higher at Rs 1,863.34 crore as against Rs 1,751.01 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd is an Integrated and diversified manufacturer of plastic film substrates including BOPET (thin & thick), BOPP, CPP and Blown PP/PE. It offers a variety of specialty and differentiated products across packaging, electrical & electronic and other industrial applications.

Shares of Polyplex ended 3.1 percent lower at Rs 1,441.35.