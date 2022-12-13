Polycab India shares surge for the fourth straight day to a record high

Polycab's shares gained for the fourth day in a row and have gained 10 percent during this period.
Shares of Polycab India Ltd, the largest manufacturer of wires and cables in the country, jumped over 6 percent in trade on Tuesday to hit a record high. The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 2,990.90 on high trading volumes.
A note from domestic brokerage Sharekhan said that the company witnessed good demand in the wires and cables segment during October and November, driven by both B2B and B2C segments. The brokerage added that easing inflationary pressures and wider reach will help the company over the medium-to-long term.
Sharekhan maintained its buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 3,215, backed by various growth catalysts coupled with a healthy balance sheet, comfortable cash position and improving return ratios.