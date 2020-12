Poly Medicure, which manufactures medical consumables for different therapies from oncology to blood collection, is looking to sign up for the government’s Production Linked scheme for medical devices. At present, India imports roughly 80 percent of its requirement of medical devices. The government is hoping that the PLI scheme announced in October will help boost local production of cancer care, radiology and imaging devices, amongst others.

Poly Medicure is looking to focus on the renal care space, which means manufacturing dialysis machines. Currently, India imports up to 90 percent of renal care medical consumables. Poly Medicure’s estimates an investment of around Rs 150-200 crore for the renal care device foray. The company recently approved a Rs 400 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), which should help meet the funds requirement.

Poly Medicure also sees potential in medical consumables for the diagnostic and cardiovascular space.

The company’s shares have doubled this year, a key trigger being the company’s foray into COVID-19 related medical consumables.

The company was initially impacted due to the lockdown as elective surgeries fell. However, according to analysts, the company revived its sales by introducing products under a COVID-19 portfolio such as face protective shields, N 95 Masks and viral collection and transport kits. For the quarter gone by, the company sales rise almost 15 percent with margins expanding almost 400 bps to 28 percent with profit up over 20 percent.