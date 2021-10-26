Policybazaar's Rs 5,826 crore IPO to open on November 1; price band set at Rs 940-980/share

PB Fintech Ltd, which operates an online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, on Tuesday, fixed a price band of Rs 940-980 a share for its Rs 5,826 crore initial share sale.

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on November 1, and conclude on November 3, the company said. The issue size is 6,07,30,265 shares, with a face value of Rs 2 each.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used towards enhancing visibility and awareness of the company’s brands, to look for new opportunities to expand growth initiatives to increase the consumer base including offline presence.

Also, the proceeds from the IPO will be used for funding strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding presence outside India and general corporate purpose.

PB Fintech is the leading online platform for insurance and lending products, leveraging the power of technology, data and innovation. It provides convenient access to insurance, credit and other financial products and aims to create awareness amongst Indian households about the financial impact of death, disease and damage.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank Ltd, IIFL Securities and Jefferies India are the book running lead managers to the issue.