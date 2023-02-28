PNC Infratech bags Rs 771 crore railway project in Haryana

Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd ended at Rs 274.10, down by Rs 9.90, or 3.49 percent on the BSE.

Infrastructure company PNC Infratech on Tuesday said it has bagged a Rs 771.46 crore railway project from the Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation Ltd.

The scope of work includes construction design and construction of civil works at Sultanpur station in connection with the laying of a new BG double railway line, the company said in a BSE filing.

"PNC Infratech Ltd has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for a project of “Design and Construction of Civil Works (Earthwork, Bridges, Station Buildings, Retaining Walls and other miscellaneous Works) from km 29.68 to 49.70 and from km 55.60 to 61.50 and its connectivity to Indian Railways network from New Patli to Patli Station and New Patli to Sultanpur Station including modifications/civil works at Sultanpur Station in connection with laying of New BG Double Railway Line," the filing said.

The construction of the project is to be completed in 30 months, it added.