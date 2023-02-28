PNC Infratech bags Rs 771 crore railway project in Haryana

Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd ended at Rs 274.10, down by Rs 9.90, or 3.49 percent on the BSE.
Infrastructure company PNC Infratech on Tuesday said it has bagged a Rs 771.46 crore railway project from the Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation Ltd.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Onion, potato prices nosedive to Rs 2 per kg — what is the issue and what is India doing to help farmers
Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Taxmen Talks: Here's explained why not price control but anti-profiteering is still under the ambit of GST law
Feb 28, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Decoding insurance coverage for rare diseases: What is it, waiting period and more
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Northeastern Exit Polls: Why the woes for Congress aren't over yet — explained
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The scope of work includes construction design and construction of civil works at Sultanpur station in connection with the laying of a new BG double railway line, the company said in a BSE filing.
"PNC Infratech Ltd has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for a project of “Design and Construction of Civil Works (Earthwork, Bridges, Station Buildings, Retaining Walls and other miscellaneous Works) from km 29.68 to 49.70 and from km 55.60 to 61.50 and its connectivity to Indian Railways network from New Patli to Patli Station and New Patli to Sultanpur Station including modifications/civil works at Sultanpur Station in connection with laying of New BG Double Railway Line," the filing said.
The construction of the project is to be completed in 30 months, it added.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!