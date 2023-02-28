English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsPNC Infratech bags Rs 771 crore railway project in Haryana

PNC Infratech bags Rs 771 crore railway project in Haryana

PNC Infratech bags Rs 771 crore railway project in Haryana
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 28, 2023 4:25:44 PM IST (Published)

Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd ended at Rs 274.10, down by Rs 9.90, or 3.49 percent on the BSE.

Infrastructure company PNC Infratech on Tuesday said it has bagged a Rs 771.46 crore railway project from the Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation Ltd.

Recommended Articles

View All
Onion, potato prices nosedive to Rs 2 per kg — what is the issue and what is India doing to help farmers

Onion, potato prices nosedive to Rs 2 per kg — what is the issue and what is India doing to help farmers

Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Taxmen Talks: Here's explained why not price control but anti-profiteering is still under the ambit of GST law

Taxmen Talks: Here's explained why not price control but anti-profiteering is still under the ambit of GST law

Feb 28, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Decoding insurance coverage for rare diseases: What is it, waiting period and more

Decoding insurance coverage for rare diseases: What is it, waiting period and more

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Northeastern Exit Polls: Why the woes for Congress aren't over yet — explained

Northeastern Exit Polls: Why the woes for Congress aren't over yet — explained

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The scope of work includes construction design and construction of civil works at Sultanpur station in connection with the laying of a new BG double railway line, the company said in a BSE filing.
Also Read: India is the place to be for many German companies, says SAP CEO
"PNC Infratech Ltd has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for a project of “Design and Construction of Civil Works (Earthwork, Bridges, Station Buildings, Retaining Walls and other miscellaneous Works) from km 29.68 to 49.70 and from km 55.60 to 61.50 and its connectivity to Indian Railways network from New Patli to Patli Station and New Patli to Sultanpur Station including modifications/civil works at Sultanpur Station in connection with laying of New BG Double Railway Line," the filing said.
The construction of the project is to be completed in 30 months, it added.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

PNC Infratech

Next Article

MRF raises Rs 150 crore through NCDs via private placement

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X