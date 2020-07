The share price of Punjab National Bank slumped nearly 7 percent on Friday after the bank reported fraud in the NPA account of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) to the RBI.

The stock fell as much as 6.73 percent to Rs 34.60 per share on the NSE. It pared losses later, trading 5.53 percent lower at Rs 35 per share, at 11:50 am.

"A fraud of Rs 3,688.58 crore is being reported by Bank to RBI in the accounts of the Company (DHFL)," PNB said in a stock exchange filing.

The bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs 1,246.58 crore, as per prescribed prudential norms, it said.

It has also approved an appropriation of accumulated losses of Rs 28,707.9 crore from the share premium account of the amalgamated bank, it added further.

The public lender, on July 9, said that it was looking to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through a share and bond sale. It said further that it would explore raising the funds through a combination of QIP, FPO, rights issue and issuance of 2-tier bonds.

The lender has also sought shareholders' nod to Rs 7,000 crore in equity capital in its forthcoming annual general meeting.