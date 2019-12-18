TOP NEWS »

#CABQuiz#GST#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Finance

PNB shares fall 3 percent after Crisil places bonds on rating watch

Updated : December 18, 2019 02:31 PM IST

The stock touches a low of Rs 62.70 as compared to the previous close of Rs 64.70 on the BSE.
The rating action has been done on account of the announcements made by the government with respect to the proposed amalgamation of public sector banks.
United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce will be merged with Punjab National Bank to become the second-largest public sector bank.
PNB shares fall 3 percent after Crisil places bonds on rating watch
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Infosys to pay California Rs 56 crore to settle visa fraud charges, whistleblower to get 15% of settlement

Infosys to pay California Rs 56 crore to settle visa fraud charges, whistleblower to get 15% of settlement

GST Council meeting: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

GST Council meeting: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

WeWork arranges $1.75 billion credit line with Goldman Sachs

WeWork arranges $1.75 billion credit line with Goldman Sachs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV