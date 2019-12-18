Finance
PNB shares fall 3 percent after Crisil places bonds on rating watch
Updated : December 18, 2019 02:31 PM IST
The stock touches a low of Rs 62.70 as compared to the previous close of Rs 64.70 on the BSE.
The rating action has been done on account of the announcements made by the government with respect to the proposed amalgamation of public sector banks.
United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce will be merged with Punjab National Bank to become the second-largest public sector bank.
