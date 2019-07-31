PNB Housing shares decline 6% after Q1 earnings miss estimates
Updated : July 31, 2019 10:12 AM IST
Jefferies said that although the company’s first-quarter profit rose, it missed estimates due to lower net interest income.
The brokerage house has also revised its stance on the stock to "hold" with price target revised to Rs 785 per share from Rs 795 per share.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more