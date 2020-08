Punjab Housing Finance's shares rallied 12 percent on Tuesday ahead of the board meeting tomorrow to discuss fund raising.

The stock closed 8.7 percent higher at Rs 261 per share on the NSE.

The stock since its March low levels has climbed 83 percent to current levels. According to technical charts, the stock is very close to its 200 day moving average level of Rs 321.

In its exchange filing, the company said, "A meeting of the Board of Directors of PNB Housing Finance Limited (the "Company") is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 to consider fund raising by the Company, and the mode thereof, by issue of Equity Shares and/or other securities through any permissible modes, as may be considered appropriate, subject to such approvals as may be required."

Meanwhile, the company in its earlier announcement on July 31, 2020 said that the promoter Punjab National Bank will inject about Rs 600 crore in the housing financier via preferential rights issue or via other route subject to regulatory approval.

In the quarter ended June 30, the consolidated net profit declined nearly 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 257 crore, due to the lower disbursements in the view of COVID-19.

Assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 83,495 crore in Q1FY21 compared to Rs 88,333 crore in the same quarter previous year.