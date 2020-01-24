PNB Housing Finance plunges over 12% on poor Q3 earnings
Updated : January 24, 2020 01:34 PM IST
At 1:25 pm, the stock was trading 10.30 percent lower at Rs 486.45 per share.
The scrip touched intraday low of Rs 476.80 on falling 12.07 percent against the previous close of Rs 542.30.
