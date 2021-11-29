PNB Housing Finance locked in 5% upper circuit as Baring PE Asia offers to buy Carlyle's stake

PNB Housing Finance shares were locked in the 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 524.75 on Monday after CNBC-TV18 reported that Baring Private Equity Asia has offered to buy Carlyle's stake in the company.

PNB Housing Finance has been gaining for the last three days and has risen nearly 16 percent during the period.

However, if General Atlantic and SSG, who are also investors in the company sell their shares to Baring Asia, the company could own a controlling stake and may trigger an open offer if the talks materialise.

Presently, Carlyle owns 32.2 percent stake, while General Atlantic and SSG own about 10 percent stake each in PNB Housing Finance

Last month, the company said it has decided not to proceed with the Rs 4,000-crore capital infusion deal led by Carlyle as a legal battle will not be in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders.