"Every once in a while, the market does something so stupid it takes your breath away," said Jim Cramer, the well-known host of Mad Money on CNBC. The quote is applicable to both bull and bear markets. The COVID-19 market crash this year was noted to be the worst crisis by analysts. However, despite all odds, PMS investors churned 56 percent profit in the April-June period.

The portfolio management services (PMS) suffered great losses during the month of March this year, however, the ones who dared to stay in the market are now enjoying gains.

According to PMSBazaar.com, the large-cap-oriented Nifty index clocked a handsome 7.53 percent gain, but as many as 68 PMSes of the 170 beat the index. Simply put, 4 out of every 10 PMSes have generated alpha when compared to the 50-share Nifty index.

Source: PMSBazaar

The large-cap PMS category delivered a 6.13 percent average return in the month of June 2020. Meanwhile the midcap and the smallcap PMS category reported strong gains of 8.48 percent and 10.64 percent returns during the same period.

April-June Show

This 3-month period saw a strong comeback for the equity markets. With signs of recovery returning in the market, the PMSes also witnessed extension of the gains. As many as 55 PMSes of the 170 tracked by the PMSBazaar.com beat the index's gain.

Source: PMSBazaar

The large-cap PMS category clocked a strong 17.4 percent gains while the midcap category saw a 3-month average return of 20.21 percent.

The highest profits were seen in the smallcap PMS segment i.e. 3-month average gain of 24.1 percent.