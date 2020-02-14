#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Planning to invest in gas firms? Five reasons that will trigger sharp rallies in these stocks this year

Updated : February 14, 2020 02:57 PM IST

In the Union Budget 2020, the central government announced several reforms in the oil and gas sector.
In the last one year, Gujarat Gas climbed the most, by 145 percent followed by IGL, Adani Gas and MGL.
The key triggers for the oil transmission space are the inclusion of gas in GST, a 50 percent cut in domestic gas prices and a change in unified tariff regime.
Planning to invest in gas firms? Five reasons that will trigger sharp rallies in these stocks this year

You May Also Like

SpiceJet Q3 net profit jumps 21.1% YoY to Rs 78 crore; revenue up 46.9%

SpiceJet Q3 net profit jumps 21.1% YoY to Rs 78 crore; revenue up 46.9%

January WPI inflation rises to 3.1%, higher than expected

January WPI inflation rises to 3.1%, higher than expected

2,200 professionals disclosed income above Rs 1 crore, I-T department backs PM Modi's claims

2,200 professionals disclosed income above Rs 1 crore, I-T department backs PM Modi's claims

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement