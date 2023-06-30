PKH Ventures launches public issue of up to Rs 379 crore to fund expansion plans

The initial public offering of up to 2,56,32,000 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each comprises of fresh issue of up to 1.82 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 73.73 lakh equity shares by the promoter group

PKH Ventures, a corporate group engaged in the business of construction, development, hospitality and management services, has planned to raise up to Rs 379.35 crore from its public issue to fund expansion plans. The initial public offer (IPO) which opened for subscription on June 30, will close on July 4, 2023.

The company plans to use issue Rs 124.11 crore from issue proceeds for equity investment in Halaipani Hydro Power Project, Rs 80 crore towards equity investment in a subsidiary company, Garuda Construction for funding working capital requirement, Rs 40 crore for pursuing inorganic growth opportunities through acquisition and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

The initial public offering of up to 2,56,32,000 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each comprises of fresh issue of up to 1.82 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 73.73 lakh equity shares by the promoter group. The company has fixed price band of Rs 140-148 per equity share for the public issue (including a premium of Rs 135-143 per equity share). The company plans to raise up to Rs 379.35 crore from the public issue at the higher price band of Rs 148 per share, the company said.

The minimum lot size for the application is 100 shares and multiple thereof. Retail investor and HNI quota for the IPO is kept at not less than 25 percent and 15 percent of the issue respectively while QIB quota is kept at a maximum 50 percent of the issue.

Pravin Kumar Agarwal, Promoter, Chairman and Managing Director, PKH Ventures Ltd said, “Company is progressing well on its long-term growth roadmap and has delivered a robust operational and financial performance over the years and is committed to improve growth numbers going forward. Proceeds of the issue will further strengthen the company's balance sheet and help fund its strategic growth initiatives."

Incorporated in 2000, PKH Ventures Limited is engaged in the business of Construction & Development, Hospitality, and Management Services. The company is proposing to develop its own development projects, which include real estate development at Amritsar, Punjab, a food park at Jalore, Rajasthan, cold storage park/facilities at Indore, Madhya Pradesh and a wellness center and resort at Chiplun, Maharashtra.

For FY21-22, the company reported total income of Rs 245.40 crore and net profit of Rs 40.51 crore. For the nine months ended December 2022, the company reported total income of Rs 155.03 crore and earned a net profit of Rs 28.63 crore. As on March 2022, net worth of the company stands at Rs 327.38 crore and total assets stand at Rs 1,102 crore.