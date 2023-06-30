PKH Ventures launches public issue of up to Rs 379 crore to fund expansion plans

The initial public offering of up to 2,56,32,000 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each comprises of fresh issue of up to 1.82 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 73.73 lakh equity shares by the promoter group

PKH Ventures, a corporate group engaged in the business of construction, development, hospitality and management services, has planned to raise up to Rs 379.35 crore from its public issue to fund expansion plans. The initial public offer (IPO) which opened for subscription on June 30, will close on July 4, 2023.

The company plans to use issue Rs 124.11 crore from issue proceeds for equity investment in Halaipani Hydro Power Project, Rs 80 crore towards equity investment in a subsidiary company, Garuda Construction for funding working capital requirement, Rs 40 crore for pursuing inorganic growth opportunities through acquisition and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

The initial public offering of up to 2,56,32,000 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each comprises of fresh issue of up to 1.82 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 73.73 lakh equity shares by the promoter group. The company has fixed price band of Rs 140-148 per equity share for the public issue (including a premium of Rs 135-143 per equity share). The company plans to raise up to Rs 379.35 crore from the public issue at the higher price band of Rs 148 per share, the company said.