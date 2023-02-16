English
USFDA closes inspection at Piramal Pharma's Lexington facility - shares end higher

Feb 16, 2023 4:51:52 PM IST

Piramal Pharma reported a net loss of Rs 90.1 crore in the December quarter compared to a net profit of Rs 163.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Piramal Pharma closed 5.2 percent higher on Thursday after the company announced successful closure of inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its facility in Lexington, Kentucky, US.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday the company said that it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for the Lexington facility and the inspection has been successfully closed by the drug regulator.


The EIR was issued by the USFDA following the Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection conducted at the facility. The inspection was conducted between December 27, 2022, and January 10, 2023. The company was issued Form 483 by the US drug regulator which contained six observations that were classified under VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated).

Piramal Pharma reported a net loss of Rs 90.1 crore in the December quarter compared to a net profit of Rs 163.37 crore in the year-ago period. The company's operating profit more than halved to Rs 170 crore while margin dropped 1,500 basis points to 10 percent.

Shares of Piramal Pharma ended 5.2 percent higher at Rs 91.30. The stock gained for the second straight day after declining for four consecutive sessions. The stock made a 52-week low on February 10 and rebound from there.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    X