USFDA isssues Form-483 with six observations for Piramal Pharma unit in the US

Piramal Pharma Ltd. was in focus on Wednesday after the company’s Lexington manufacturing facility in the United States was slapped with a Form-483 by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The observations came after the USFDA conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) and good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection of Piramal Pharma’s Lexington facility located in Kentucky, USA, from December 27, 2022, to January 10, 2023.
Piramal Pharma on Wednesday said, “At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form-483 with six observations. The observations were classified under VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated) and do not relate to data integrity.”
Form-483 is issued when FDA observes conditions that “may constitute violations” of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and related laws and regulations.
Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) means objectionable conditions or practices were found but the US drug regulator is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action.
Piramal Pharma said that the company is preparing a detailed response to the observations, which will be submitted to the USFDA within the stipulated timelines.