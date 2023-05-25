Piramal Pharma shares surge over 13% as company reports profit after 3 quarters of losses

Piramal Pharma's revenue and operating margin were also the highest in five quarters.

Shares of Piramal Pharma Ltd surged more than 13 percent in trade on Thursday after the company reported a net profit after three straight quarterly losses. Revenue and operating margin were also the highest for the company in five quarters.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 50.1 crore in the March quarter, compared to a loss of Rs 90.1 crore in December. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 204 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased by 26 percent to Rs 2,163.6 crore from Rs 1,716 crore in the December quarter. On a year-on-year basis, revenue increased by 2 percent.

Operating profit or EBITDA for the March quarter rose to Rs 351.3 crore from Rs 87.3 crore in December. When compared to last March, the company's operating profit fell by 12 percent.

EBITDA margin improved to 16.2 percent from 5.1 percent in December, but declined from 18.7 percent in the year-ago quarter.

The earnings recovery can be attributed to the fact that the fourth quarter is generally the strongest quarter for the company.

Also, Piramal Pharma’s CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) segment saw revenue increase by 26 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,285 crore, while the complex hospital generic unit also saw revenue increase by 37 percent to Rs 702 crore from Rs 514 crore in December.

However, the India consumer healthcare division saw revenue decline by 4 percent sequentially to Rs 206 crore.

An Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) is the final inspection report of a USFDA inspection, when the regulator decides to close the inspection at the site.