Piramal Pharma shares surge over 13% as company reports profit after 3 quarters of losses

Shares of Piramal Pharma Ltd surged more than 13 percent in trade on Thursday after the company reported a net profit after three straight quarterly losses. Revenue and operating margin were also the highest for the company in five quarters.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 50.1 crore in the March quarter, compared to a loss of Rs 90.1 crore in December. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 204 crore during the same period last year.