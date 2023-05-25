English
Piramal Pharma shares surge over 13% as company reports profit after 3 quarters of losses

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 11:00:28 AM IST (Updated)

Piramal Pharma's revenue and operating margin were also the highest in five quarters.

Shares of Piramal Pharma Ltd surged more than 13 percent in trade on Thursday after the company reported a net profit after three straight quarterly losses. Revenue and operating margin were also the highest for the company in five quarters.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 50.1 crore in the March quarter, compared to a loss of Rs 90.1 crore in December. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 204 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased by 26 percent to Rs 2,163.6 crore from Rs 1,716 crore in the December quarter. On a year-on-year basis, revenue increased by 2 percent.

