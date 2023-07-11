Piramal Pharma Annual Report: Inflation, lower revenue hit margin, Rs 965 crore invested in capex

In a significant milestone, Piramal Pharma in FY23 launched its direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform Wellify.in bolster its e-commerce presence.

Piramal Pharma Ltd. has informed investors that lower revenue growth and inflation took a hit on its profit margins in the financial year 2023.

In its annual report released last week, the company said that its FY23 margin stood at 12 percent impacted by wage inflation, inflation, fixed costs, and lower revenue growth.

The company said that it was undertaking initiatives towards cost optimisation in order to boost profitability going ahead.

Piramal Pharma also said that it invested Rs 965 crore in the business, mainly towards capital expenditure.

Regarding the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) business, the pharma company said that FY23 witnessed robust demand for discovery services with customer visits being normalised in the financial year.

The nutraceutical business also picked up in the January quarter of FY23, which should help drive growth.

In the complex hospital generics segment, Piramal Pharma became the fourth largest player globally per dollar value during FY23. This is taking into account the combined market share of inhaled anesthetics Sevoflurane, Desflurane, Isoflurane, and Halothane.

The company’s brand Fentanyl (belonging to the group of medicines called narcotic analgesics) also maintained its No. 1 ranking in terms of US dollar in Japan, South Africa, and Indonesia.

The consumer health business was solid in FY23, growing 16 percent on a like-to-like basis despite a high base of FY22.

In a significant milestone, Piramal Pharma in FY23 launched its direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform Wellify.in to bolster its e-commerce presence.

In terms of regulatory procedures, Piramal Pharma highlighted that four of its plants were inspected in FY23, of which two got zero observations. Moreover, the company has not got any OAIs (official action indicated) issued since 2011. An OAI status means that regulatory and/or administrative actions would be recommended by the US regulator.

Shares of Piramal Pharma are trading 1 percent higher at Rs 92.23.