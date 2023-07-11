CNBC TV18
Piramal Pharma Annual Report: Inflation, lower revenue hit margin, Rs 965 crore invested in capex

Jul 11, 2023

In a significant milestone, Piramal Pharma in FY23 launched its direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform Wellify.in bolster its e-commerce presence.

Piramal Pharma Ltd. has informed investors that lower revenue growth and inflation took a hit on its profit margins in the financial year 2023.

In its annual report released last week, the company said that its FY23 margin stood at 12 percent impacted by wage inflation, inflation, fixed costs, and lower revenue growth.


The company said that it was undertaking initiatives towards cost optimisation in order to boost profitability going ahead.

X