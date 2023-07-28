Piramal Enterprises to buy back shares worth Rs 1,750 crore at Rs 1,250 apiece

Shares of Piramal Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 1,072.80, down by Rs 23.55, or 2.15 percent on the BSE.

Diversified group Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) on Friday announced a share buyback scheme worth Rs 1,750 crore at Rs 1,250 apiece.

"...we wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on July 28, 2023, approved a buyback by the company of up to 1,40,00,000 equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 2/- each for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,750 crore," Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

The company's promoter and promoter group have expressed their intention not to participate in the buyback, it said.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 1,072.80, down by Rs 23.55, or 2.15 percent on the BSE.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)