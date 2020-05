Shares of Piramal Enterprises were locked at 10 percent lower circuit in the early trade on Tuesday after the company posted a net loss of Rs 1,702.59 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 on account of additional provisioning in lieu of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 454.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The stock hit intraday low of Rs 839.05 after falling 10 percent on the BSE. At 10:20 am, shares were trading 7.81 percent lower at Rs 859.45 apiece.

The company on Monday reported a 2 percent decline in total income for the quarter at Rs 3,341 crore from Rs 3,408.62 YoY crore as the company focuses on deleveraging its business.

The company made additional provisioning of Rs 1,903 crore resulting in the total provisioning increase to Rs 2,693 crore, which represents 5.8 percent of its book.

Revenues from Piramal Enterprises' financial services segment fell to Rs 1,718.42 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,932.76 crore in the year-ago period. Gross NPA also jumped to 2.4 percent from 1.8 percent QoQ.

During the quarter, Piramal Enterprises' revenues from pharmaceuticals stood at Rs 1,622.58 crore as against Rs 1,475.76 crore YoY.

The company’s board has recommended a dividend of Rs 14 per equity share.

