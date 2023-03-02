homemarket Newsstocks NewsPiramal Enterprises falls in 9 out of last 10 sessions, ends at another 52 week low

Piramal Enterprises falls in 9 out of last 10 sessions, ends at another 52-week low

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 2, 2023 4:28:58 PM IST (Published)

Recently, the company's board of directors approved raising funds up to Rs 600 crore through non-convertible debentures.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises, the financial services arm of the Piramal Group, dropped more than 2 percent on Thursday to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 761.

Recommended Articles

View All

SC Directives On Adani-Hindenburg PILs | A non-regulatory panel to prob a regulatory failure

Mar 2, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not— PM Modi

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The stock has now declined in 9 out of the last 10 trading sessions during which shares have lost over 13 percent.


Recently, the company's board of directors approved raising funds up to Rs 600 crore through non-convertible debentures. The board at its meeting on Wednesday approved the issuance of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, NCDs on a private placement basis.

The tenure of the NCDs billed at a coupon rate of 8.75 percent will be 3 years, 2 months, and 17 days. The company proposes to redeem the NCDs at par on May 29, 2026.

The debentures are proposed to be listed on the debt segment and capital market segment of the NSE and the BSE.

Piramal Enterprises, erstwhile Piramal Healthcare Ltd., is the flagship company of the Piramal Group, led by Ajay Piramal. It is one of India’s large diversified companies, with a presence in financial services, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare insights and analytics.

It reported a 300 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 3,547 crore for the December quarter compared to Rs 888 crore a year ago.

According to the company, Rs 3,328 crore on account of the reversal of Income Tax provision and Rs 1,106 crore on account of the restructuring of the Shriram Capital group and bond buyback led to considerable gains in PAT.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,231.6 crore, up 41.4 percent against Rs 2,285.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises ended nearly 2 percent lower at Rs 764.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Piramal Enterprises

Previous Article

Adani Ports sees 10% growth in cargo volumes in February

Next Article

Zydus Lifesciences receives final approval from USFDA for cold sore healing cream