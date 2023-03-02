Piramal Enterprises falls in 9 out of last 10 sessions, ends at another 52-week low

Recently, the company's board of directors approved raising funds up to Rs 600 crore through non-convertible debentures.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises, the financial services arm of the Piramal Group, dropped more than 2 percent on Thursday to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 761.

The stock has now declined in 9 out of the last 10 trading sessions during which shares have lost over 13 percent.

Recently, the company's board of directors approved raising funds up to Rs 600 crore through non-convertible debentures. The board at its meeting on Wednesday approved the issuance of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, NCDs on a private placement basis.

The tenure of the NCDs billed at a coupon rate of 8.75 percent will be 3 years, 2 months, and 17 days. The company proposes to redeem the NCDs at par on May 29, 2026.

The debentures are proposed to be listed on the debt segment and capital market segment of the NSE and the BSE.

Piramal Enterprises, erstwhile Piramal Healthcare Ltd., is the flagship company of the Piramal Group, led by Ajay Piramal. It is one of India’s large diversified companies, with a presence in financial services, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare insights and analytics.

It reported a 300 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 3,547 crore for the December quarter compared to Rs 888 crore a year ago.

According to the company, Rs 3,328 crore on account of the reversal of Income Tax provision and Rs 1,106 crore on account of the restructuring of the Shriram Capital group and bond buyback led to considerable gains in PAT.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,231.6 crore, up 41.4 percent against Rs 2,285.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises ended nearly 2 percent lower at Rs 764.