Piramal Enterprises gains 3% as CLSA upgrades rating to 'buy'; Check target price

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Piramal Enterprises share price: Shares of Piramal Enterprises rose as much as 3 percent on Thursday after CLSA upgraded its rating on shares of the company to ‘buy’ from ‘outperform’ but has trimmed its target price to Rs 2,800 from Rs 2,850.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises rose as much as 3 percent on Thursday after CLSA upgraded the rating on the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘outperform’ but trimmed its target price to Rs 2,800 from an earlier Rs 2,850 apiece.
At 9:30 am, Piramal stock price traded 1.2 percent higher at Rs 2,105 on BSE. The stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 9 percent during the period.
CLSA said that the company's lending business is trading at an attractive valuation.
Over the past month, Piramal share price have corrected around 15 percent, probably driven by concern over the NCLAT order regarding the fraud book of DHFL. CLSA believes there is no downside from this legal case.
Piramal Group, which had acquired DHFL last September, has moved the Supreme Court in an appeal against a recent NCLAT order that ruled a stipulation in the DHFL resolution plan as regards recovery of avoidance transactions as “illegal”.
The integration of DHFL is on track and this business should be in full-flow from 2HFY23, CLSA said.
The foreign brokerage house has lowered its value for the pharmaceutical business to Rs 1,055 from Rs 1,100 with a cut in its EBITDA estimates by 1-3 percent owing to higher input costs.
CLSA expects the retail loan book to grow 15 percent compounded annually once DHFL is up and running.
The brokerage firm’s return on equity estimate of 10-11 percent does not factor in the upside from DHFL’s non-performing loan recoveries and the impact of deferred tax assets.
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
