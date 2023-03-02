Pidilite to manufacture Jowat's hot melt adhesives in India

The product will be manufactured in Pidilite’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Vapi, Gujarat. The adhesive will be made under the brand name of Fevicol Jowat, the Mumbai headquartered company revealed.

Adhesive manufacturing company Pidilite Industries Ltd on Thursday said it will be manufacturing Germany-based Jowat's range of hot melts in India.

"Our collaboration with Jowat is another example of the same. With support from Jowat's team, we have now set up a best-in-class manufacturing and testing facility in Vapi, Gujarat, to manufacture hot melt adhesives in India.

The hot melts will be co-branded as Fevicol Jowat. This will enable us to serve clients in high-growth segments such as furniture, packaging, automotive, and textiles, among others, where specialized adhesives are used," said Sudhanshu Vats, deputy managing director at Pidilite Industries.

Pidilite has been exclusively handling sales and distribution of the entire range of Jowat adhesives in India and other neighbouring countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, since 2018, Pidilite added.

"Innovation in both technology and R&D are pivotal as we continue to deliver outstanding service to our customers. Jowat has pioneered the development of several high-end adhesive products and has constantly undertaken development work at the cutting edge of adhesive technology.

With this Indian manufacturing facility, both the companies will closely work to serve and offer the best solutions and products to the customers," said Klaus Kullmann, managing director of Jowat SE.

The company reported the third quarter earnings on January 24 this year. Its profit fell over 14 percent to Rs 307.7 crore against Rs 359.2 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the company's revenue jumped over 5 percent to Rs 2,997.6 crore against Rs 2,850.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

Last year in September, Pidilite Industries arm inked a pact with 100X.VC for investment opportunities.