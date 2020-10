The share price of Pidilite Industries, the owner of Fevicol, surged 5 percent on Thursday after the company agreed to acquire US-based Huntsman Group's Indian subsidiary, Huntsman Advanced Materials Solutions Private Ltd (HAMSPL), for approximately Rs 2,100 crore.

The stock gained as much as 4.7 percent to Rs 1,591.20 per share on the NSE. At 12 pm, the shares traded 4.1 percent higher at Rs 1,580.95.

The company said that the board has approved a definitive agreement with US-based Huntsman Group to acquire a 100 percent stake in Huntsman Advanced Material Solutions.

The exchange filing stated that the acquisition will be done for a cash consideration of approximately Rs 2100 crore, excluding customary working capital and other adjustments, subject to certain preconditions being met prior to the closing of the transaction.

Huntsman will receive approximately 90 percent of the cash consideration at closing and the other 10 percent under an earnout within 18 months if the business achieves sales, revenue in-line with 2019.

The transaction is expected to close by next week.

HAMS manufactures and sells adhesives, sealants and other products under well-known brands such as Araldite, Araldite Karpenter and Araseal in India.