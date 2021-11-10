Pidilite Industries shares fall 2% ahead of Q2 results

Shares of Pidilite Industries declined nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, ahead of the announcement of its September-quarter results.

Pidilite shares fell as much as 1.99 percent to an intraday low of Rs 2,344 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, the company's shares dropped to Rs 2,343 apiece, down 2.05 percent.

At 11.27 am, the stock traded 1.69 percent lower at 2,350.35 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex index was 0.47 percent down at that time.

A sharp contraction in gross margin and EBITDA margin has been seen in the numbers reported by paint companies so far.

The Street expects Pidilite Industries' numbers to be no different as the 133 percent rise seen in vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) prices is likely to impact margins.

A 25 percent jump in the company's revenue at close to Rs 2,350 crore is expected, but EBITDA is likely to contract by 7.5 percent to Rs 475 crore.

The company usually guides for a margin band between 20 percent and 24 percent. For the same quarter last year, Pidilite had exceeded this range by guiding for 27 percent. However, this time, it's likely to be lower at 20.3 percent. As a result, the net profit is likely to drop by 7.5 percent.