Market Pick-up in life insurance business won't happen before second half of FY21, say analysts Updated : May 12, 2020 05:25 PM IST Life insurers have begun to bleed after new business premium (NBP) fell for the second straight month, by 33 percent to Rs 6,728 crore. In case of annualised premium equivalent (APE), private insurers saw a de-growth of 40 percent. In fact, brokerages believe that the current lockdown will impact the new business and the growth won't return before H2FY21.