Pick-up in life insurance business won't happen before second half of FY21, say analysts

Life insurers' new business premium (NBP) fell for the second straight month, by 33 percent to Rs 6,728 crore as compared to Rs 9,928 crore during the same period last year.

Brokerages believe that the current lockdown will impact the new business and the growth won't return before H2FY21.

Life insurance space and alternative investments (gold, bonds etc) have always been a safe haven for the investors but in recent times, investment has become a daunting task. Poor economy, unavailability of enough cash flows, crippling global markets, poor earnings, falling sales and nation-wide lockdown have created a liquidity crisis.

In the month of April, LIC saw its NBP declined 32 percent to Rs 5,268 crore while private insurers took a cut of 33 percent in NBP to Rs 3,146 crore.

In case of annualised premium equivalent (APE), private insurers saw a de-growth of 40 percent. This metric is the sum of the total value of regular (or recurring) premiums, plus 10 percent of any new single premiums, written for the financial year.

Nirmal Bang in its report said, "Even though companies have been quick to deploy work-from-home models while ensuring minimum disruption to customer service and other engagements, we expect the lockdown to keep NBP performance under severe pressure."

Prabhudas Lilladher believes that May and June month should also witness a trend of de-growth. The pick-up in the insurance space will only be seen from H2FY21 onwards.

"Insurance new business flows are expected to take one quarter to rebound, and we already hear challenges around collection of renewal premiums as currently customers have been provided grace period," said the brokerage.