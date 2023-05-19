PI Industries profit up 37% in March quarter but misses expectations

The company's revenue rose 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,565 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 1,395 crore a year ago.

Agri-sciences company PI Industries Ltd. announced its earnings for the March quarter on Friday. The numbers however missed street estimates.

PI Industries' revenue rose 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,565 crore compared to Rs 1,395 crore a year ago. However, it was lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 1,610 crore.

Operating profit, or EBITDA, stood at Rs 344 crore, up 13 percent from Rs 306 crore in the year-ago quarter but lower than the poll estimate of Rs 399 crore.

Operating profit margins during the quarter were unchanged compared to a year ago at 22 percent, while the poll estimates were much higher at 24.7 percent.

PI Industries said profit after tax (PAT) jumped 37 percent to Rs 281 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 204 crore in the year-ago quarter. The CNBC-TV18 poll pegged the PAT number at Rs 311 crore.

Primarily, lower-than-expected revenue growth was led by a muted domestic business even as export growth looked robust during the quarter. The company said that a 15 percent growth in export revenue was led by price, currency, and favourable product mix that combined together offset the volume decrease of around 2 percent.

Domestic revenue growth was a muted 1 percent year-on-year, majorly driven by a volume increase of around 2 percent and offset by a price decrease of around 1 percent.

The company said that the outlook remains positive as it targets achieving 18-20 percent revenue growth with continued improvement in margins and returns going ahead.

The board of directors also proposed a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for FY23, aggregating to a total dividend of Rs 10 per share for the fiscal year.

Shares of PI Industries ended 0.56 percent higher at Rs 3,274.30 on Friday.