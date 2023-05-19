English
PI Industries profit up 37% in March quarter but misses expectations

PI Industries profit up 37% in March quarter but misses expectations

PI Industries profit up 37% in March quarter but misses expectations
By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 3:41:53 PM IST (Published)

The company's revenue rose 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,565 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 1,395 crore a year ago.

Agri-sciences company PI Industries Ltd. announced its earnings for the March quarter on Friday. The numbers however missed street estimates.

PI Industries' revenue rose 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,565 crore compared to Rs 1,395 crore a year ago. However, it was lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 1,610 crore.


Operating profit, or EBITDA, stood at Rs 344 crore, up 13 percent from Rs 306 crore in the year-ago quarter but lower than the poll estimate of Rs 399 crore.

