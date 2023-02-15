PI Industries shares surge after exports, product mix aid margin expansion

The company also said that the domestic market has a strong pipeline of products that are at different stages of development.

Leading agro-chemical, speciality chemicals and polymer producer PI Industries shares gained over 6 percent in morning trade on Wednesday after the company reported net profit higher than the street estimates for the December quarter.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) in the December quarter stood at Rs 352 crore, 14 percent higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 307 crore for the period. Compared to the year-ago period, net profit increased 58 percent.

Operating profit margin for the quarter stood at 26 percent, comfortably higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 23.7 percent. Favourable product mix and operating leverage contributed to the expansion in EBITDA margin.

Topline for the quarter increased 19 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,613 crore, but fell slightly short of the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,700 crore.

Growth for PI Industries was led by the export business, which grew 23 percent from last year. 9 percent of that came from volumes and 14 percent was price-led. However, the company's domestic business underperformed, growing only 2 percent from last year due to adverse weather conditions and higher channel inventory.

The company also said that the domestic market has a strong pipeline of products that are at different stages of development. It also expects commodity prices to remain robust owing to rising global demand.

PI Industries commercialised three new products in the exports market with the order book rising to $1.8 billion. The company also plans on expanding capacities for the exports business.

Shares of PI Industries are trading 4 percent higher at Rs 3,156.90.