PI Industries shares surge after exports, product mix aid margin expansion

The company also said that the domestic market has a strong pipeline of products that are at different stages of development.
Leading agro-chemical, speciality chemicals and polymer producer PI Industries shares gained over 6 percent in morning trade on Wednesday after the company reported net profit higher than the street estimates for the December quarter.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Skilling India — Here's how the govt's new emphasis could turn our demographic dividend into reality
Feb 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'
Feb 14, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation
Feb 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Sushma Swaraj's 71st birth anniversary: A look at her achievements
Feb 14, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The company’s profit after tax (PAT) in the December quarter stood at Rs 352 crore, 14 percent higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 307 crore for the period. Compared to the year-ago period, net profit increased 58 percent.
Operating profit margin for the quarter stood at 26 percent, comfortably higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 23.7 percent. Favourable product mix and operating leverage contributed to the expansion in EBITDA margin.
Topline for the quarter increased 19 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,613 crore, but fell slightly short of the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,700 crore.
Growth for PI Industries was led by the export business, which grew 23 percent from last year. 9 percent of that came from volumes and 14 percent was price-led. However, the company's domestic business underperformed, growing only 2 percent from last year due to adverse weather conditions and higher channel inventory.
The company also said that the domestic market has a strong pipeline of products that are at different stages of development. It also expects commodity prices to remain robust owing to rising global demand.
PI Industries commercialised three new products in the exports market with the order book rising to $1.8 billion. The company also plans on expanding capacities for the exports business.
Shares of PI Industries are trading 4 percent higher at Rs 3,156.90.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
First Published: Feb 15, 2023 10:20 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!