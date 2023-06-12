PI Industries shares near 52-week high after largest customer reports 23% growth in agrochemical revenue

This implies no inventory build-up for this product despite an overall increase in global agrochemical inventories, brokerage firm Equirus Capital noted.

Shares of agri-sciences company PI Industries Ltd. ended with gains of over 3 percent on Monday and closed near their 52-week high on the back of strong revenue growth showcased by its largest customer.

Japan-based Kumiai Chemical Industries reported a strong 23.2 percent revenue growth for financial year 2023, led by strong Pyroxasulfone sales, according to Equirus Capital. The said company follows a November-October financial year. Kumiai is PI Industries' largest customer.

The Japanese company also raised its earnings forecast for the rest of the financial year on higher-than-expected revenue growth in herbicide Pyroxasulfone. Sales of the said chemical increased by 42 percent year-on-year, compared to the company's earlier guidance of 34 percent.