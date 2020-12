The share price of Phoenix Mills Ltd rallied over 7 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after the company signed a non-binding term sheet with GIC Private Equity (PE) for the formation of a retail-led mixed-use platform, a deal which analysts believe will be value accretive.

The stock price jumped as much as 7.62 percent to a high of Rs 742.10 on the BSE.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that along with its subsidiaries, it has jointly signed a non-binding term-sheet with an affiliate of GIC Private Ltd, for the formation and development of a strategic retail-led mixed-use platform.

The assets include Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai and Phoenix Marketcity Pune offices having a total leasable area of 3.36 msf (2.33msf of malls and 1.03msf of offices) that generated FY20 Net Operating Income (NOI) of Rs 3.7 billion.

“The proceeds from the proposed transaction are intended to be utilized as growth capital for further expansion and acquisition of greenfield, brownfield, operational and/or distressed mall opportunities. Parties may consider various options to monetize this platform, including by way of a REIT, over a three to five-year period from the closing of the Proposed Transaction,” the company said.

With its track record of creating value-accretive acquisitions, CLSA remains positive on the value potential of this deal with GIC. The brokerage increased its SOTP-based target price to Rs 872 per share from Rs 790 earlier and maintained its 'Buy' rating.

“At a cap rate of 6.6 percent, the deal is accretive by Rs 82 per share in our valuation. We estimate proceeds of Rs 10 billion-Rs 21 billion from this deal, which, along with existing proceeds of Rs 10.9 billion from the recent QIP, is likely to be a huge war chest for new acquisitions,” CLSA said.

ICICI Securities retained a 'Buy' rating and raised the target price on the stock to Rs 804 from Rs 780 as it believes that the potential fund infusion may usher in growth.

"The indicative pre-money EV for these assets is Rs 56-57 billion or an equity value of Rs 40-41 billion. This implies a cap rate of 6.6% at pre-Covid rentals which is commendable given 50% waiver in FY21E mall rentals," ICICI Securities said.

At 10:20 am, the shares of Phoenix Mills were trading 6.57 percent higher at Rs 734.85 apiece on the BSE as against 0.39 percent loss on the benchmark Sensex.