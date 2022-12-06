Phoenix Mills posts multifold jump in retail rental income and steady decline in debt in November 

Debt on the operating portfolio in the September quarter declined to Rs 3,732.4 crore compared to Rs 3,858.3 crore in the June quarter.

Phoenix Mills Limited's retail rental income jumped 121 percent to Rs 31.33 crore in September 2022 quarter compared to the pre-COVID period, the company said in its monthly business update on Tuesday.

Debt on the operating portfolio in the September quarter declined to Rs 3,732.4 crore compared to Rs 3,858.3 crore in the June quarter. The average cost of debt in September 2022 stood at 7.89 percent, the company said.

The diversified portfolio of Phoenix Mills Ltd, which operates some of the high-end retail spaces and malls in many cities, included a total of 13 million square feet of retail space and 7 million square feet of commercial space, as on December 1, 2022, the company said.

Consolidated EBITDA compared to the pre-Covid period grew 33 percent during the September quarter.